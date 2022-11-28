Ukraine runs test imports of electricity from Romania - state energy trader

KYIV, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Ukrainian state energy trading company EKU conducted a test import of one megawatt of power from Romania on Sunday, it announced on Monday.

Ukraine has faced a significant electricity deficit since Russia stepped up missile strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure in October, causing blackouts in many areas.

"The import of electricity can become an additional tool for stabilising the energy system of Ukraine," EKU wrote in a statement on its website. (Reporting by Max Hunder; Editing by Jan Harvey)