Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  11:27 2022-11-05 pm EDT
61.9000 RUB    0.00%
06:03aSouth American fans bite their nails over World Cup chances - and inflation
RE
05:53aJapan hosts multilateral display of naval unity amid East Asia tension
RE
12:25aU.S. urges Ukraine to be open to talks with Russia-Washington Post
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Ukraine's Russian-held Nova Kakhovka dam damaged in shelling -Russian media

11/06/2022 | 06:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Satellite image shows the Kakhovka dam on the Dnipro River in Ukraine

(Reuters) - Ukraine's Russian-held Nova Kakhovka dam was damaged in shelling by Ukrainian forces, Russian news agencies reported on Sunday, citing emergency services.

Russian state-owned news agency TASS quoted a representative of the emergency services as saying that a rocket launched by a U.S.-made HIMARS missile system had hit the dam's lock and caused damaged. The official quoted said it was an "attempt to create the conditions for a humanitarian catastrophe" by breaching the dam.

The reports provided no evidence to support the allegation, which could not be immediately verified by Reuters.

The vast Nova Kakhovka dam, which blocks the Dnipro river upstream of Kherson where Ukrainian forces have been making advances, has taken on vital strategic significance in recent weeks.

Both Russia and Ukraine have since October repeatedly accused each of planning to breach the dam using explosives, in a move that would flood much of the area downstream in what would likely cause major destruction around Kherson city.

(Reporting by Reuters, Editing by William Maclean and Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
06:03aSouth American fans bite their nails over World Cup chances - and inflation
RE
05:53aJapan hosts multilateral display of naval unity amid East Asia tension
RE
12:25aU.S. urges Ukraine to be open to talks with Russia-Washington Post
RE
11/05U.S. privately asks Ukraine to show Russia it's open to talks -Washington Post
RE
11/05Scholz: Xi opposing nuclear weapons in Ukraine reason enough to visit China
RE
11/05Deadly fire rips through nightclub in Russia
RE
11/05Sanctions fail to halt North Korea's accelerating weapons programs
RE
11/05Buffett's Berkshire loses money as stocks, Hurricane Ian offset rising demand
RE
11/05Iran acknowledges drone shipments to Russia before Ukraine war
RE
11/05North Korea fires 4 ballistic missiles as U.S., Seoul end drills
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish