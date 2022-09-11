Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  06:43 2022-09-10 am EDT
60.5850 RUB   +1.35%
02:54aUkraine continues to make significant gains in the Kharkiv region, UK says
RE
02:36aUK dismisses Putin assertion on Ukraine grain exports to poor countries
RE
01:54aWest weighs contentious anti-China move as U.N. rights council opens
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant halts operations - Energoatom

09/11/2022 | 01:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Operations at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine have been fully stopped as a safety measure, Energoatom, the state agency in charge of the plant, said on Sunday.

The plant "is completely stopped" after the agency disconnected the number 6 power unit from the grid at 3:41 a.m. (0041 GMT), it said in a statement. "Preparations are underway for its cooling and transfer to a cold state."

Kyiv on Wednesday called for residents of Russian-occupied areas around the plant, Europe's largest, to evacuate for their own safety.

Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of shelling the nuclear plant, risking a nuclear disaster.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for the surrounding area to be demilitarized.

Energoatom said that on Saturday it restored to operational capacity a communications line to the power system, which it said had been damaged by Russian shelling, allowing the plant to be powered by Ukraine's energy system.

"Therefore, a decision was made to shut down power unit No. 6 and transfer it to the safest state - cold shutdown," it said. It said the risk of further damage to the line "remains high," which would force the plant to be "powered by diesel generators, the duration of which is limited by the technological resource and the amount of available diesel fuel."

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
02:54aUkraine continues to make significant gains in the Kharkiv region, UK says
RE
02:36aUK dismisses Putin assertion on Ukraine grain exports to poor countries
RE
01:54aWest weighs contentious anti-China move as U.N. rights council opens
RE
01:49aUkraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant halts operations - Energoatom
RE
01:48aUk military intelligence - russia is pursuing a deliberate misin…
RE
01:42aUK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE : Russia has likely withdrawn units from…
RE
09/10UKRAINE : we have shown we can defeat Russians, we need more weapons
RE
09/10Russia loses control of key northeast towns in Ukraine
RE
09/10Russian rockets hit Ukraine's Kharkiv, killing one - governor
RE
09/10Russia abandons Ukraine bastion in collapse after Kyiv severs supply line
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish