Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant halts operations - Energoatom

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Operations at the Russian-held
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine have been fully
stopped as a safety measure, Energoatom, the state agency in
charge of the plant, said on Sunday.
The plant "is completely stopped" after the agency
disconnected the number 6 power unit from the grid at 3:41 a.m.
(0041 GMT), it said in a statement. "Preparations are underway
for its cooling and transfer to a cold state."
Kyiv on Wednesday called for residents of Russian-occupied
areas around the plant, Europe's largest, to evacuate for their
own safety.
Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of shelling the nuclear
plant, risking a nuclear disaster.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for the
surrounding area to be demilitarized.
Energoatom said that on Saturday it restored to operational
capacity a communications line to the power system, which it
said had been damaged by Russian shelling, allowing the plant to
be powered by Ukraine's energy system.
"Therefore, a decision was made to shut down power unit No.
6 and transfer it to the safest state - cold shutdown," it said.
It said the risk of further damage to the line "remains high,"
which would force the plant to be "powered by diesel generators,
the duration of which is limited by the technological resource
and the amount of available diesel fuel."
