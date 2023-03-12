Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  10:53:47 2023-03-11 am EST
75.8000 RUB   -0.49%
03:58pRussian mercenary chief sets out ambitions for an 'army with an ideology'
RE
06:55aTurkish defmin says he believes Black Sea grain deal will be extended
RE
12:50aIran to buy Su-35 fighter jets from Russia - Iranian broadcaster
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Ukraine's Zelenskiy: More than 1,100 Russian dead in less than a week in Bakhmut

03/12/2023 | 03:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Memorial service for Dmytro Kotsiubailo, nom-de-guerre 'Da Vinci', former volunteer and serviceman, Hero of Ukraine, in Kyiv

(Reuters) - Russian forces suffered more than 1,100 dead in less than a week of battles near the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, the focal point of fighting in eastern Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday.

"In less than a week, starting from 6th March, we managed to kill more than 1,100 enemy soldiers in the Bakhmut sector alone, Russia's irreversible loss, right there, near Bakhmut," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

He said Russian forces had also sustained 1,500 "sanitary losses" - soldiers wounded badly enough to keep them out of further action. Dozens of pieces of enemy equipment were destroyed as were more than 10 Russian ammunition depots.

Reuters could not independently verify the accounts.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski and Nick Starkov; editing by Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
03:58pRussian mercenary chief sets out ambitions for an 'army with an ideology'
RE
06:55aTurkish defmin says he believes Black Sea grain deal will be extended
RE
12:50aIran to buy Su-35 fighter jets from Russia - Iranian broadcaster
RE
03/11Factbox-China's new line-up of top government leaders
RE
03/11SpaceX capsule splashes down with ISS crew of four
RE
03/11U.S.-sanctioned general to become public face of China's growing military
RE
03/11China names U.S.-sanctioned general Li Shangfu as defence minister
RE
03/11SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission
RE
03/11Ukraine: Russia suffered more than 500 killed and wounded in one day at Bakhmut
RE
03/11Russian Orthodox head appeals against eviction of church from Kyiv
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral