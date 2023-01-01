Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Our unity contrasts with Russian fear

Jan 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's unity and sense of purpose
contrast sharply with the fear that prevails throughout Russia,
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday.
"The feeling we all have of unity, of authenticity, of life
itself, contrasts sharply with the fear that prevails in
Russia," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.
"They are afraid. You can feel it. And they are right to be
afraid. Because they will lose. Drones, missiles, everything
else will not help them. Because we stand united. They are
united only by fear."
(Reporting by Ron Popeski and Maria Starkova; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)