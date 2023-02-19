Advanced search
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  10:42:36 2023-02-19 am EST
72.9800 RUB   -1.35%
Ukraine's Zelenskiy - Russia suffering "extraordinarily significant" losses in east

02/19/2023 | 03:10pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a news briefing in Kyiv

(Reuters) - Ukraine's military is inflicting "extraordinarily significant" losses on Russian forces near the town of Vuhledar in the eastern Donbas region, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday.

"The situation is very complicated. And we are fighting. We are breaking down the invaders and inflicting extraordinarily significant losses on Russia," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

Zelenskiy referred to several towns in Donbas, where fighting has been focused for months, saying "the more losses Russia suffers there, in Donbas -- in Bakhmut, Vuhledar, Marinka, Kreminna -- the faster we will be able to end this war with Ukraine's victory".

(Reporting by Ron Popeski and Nick Starkov; editing by Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
03:10pUkraine's Zelenskiy - Russia suffering "extraordinarily significant" losses in east
RE
03:06pFrance's Macron spoke to Ukraine's Zelenskiy by phone on Sunday
RE
02:27pBurkina Faso marks official end of French military operations on its soil
RE
01:44pCo-chief of Germany's ruling SPD sceptical of NATO spending goal
RE
12:42pU.S. plans new sanctions on Russia, targets key industries -Bloomberg News
RE
12:05pBiden to discuss more troops in upcoming visit, Polish PM says
RE
12:02pBorrell: Joint EU arms plan will work but Kyiv needs help now
RE
11:39aAirbus' defence arm says Berlin delaying exports worth billions
RE
11:32aU.S. Plans New Russia Export Controls, Sanctions On Key Industries - Bloomberg News
RE
11:32aUs measures will target russia’s defense and energy sectors, fin…
RE
More news
