Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  05:45 2022-07-30 am EDT
62.0500 RUB   +0.89%
02:48pAzerbaijan says Armenia shelled positions near disputed enclave - Tass
RE
11:51aWRAPUP 5-Ukraine says scores of Russians killed, rail links cut in southern fighting
RE
09:57aRussia's Gazprom halts gas supplies to Latvia
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Ukraine's Zelenskiy announces mandatory evacuation from Donetsk region

07/30/2022 | 03:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Bakhmut

(Reuters) - The Ukrainian government has decided on a mandatory evacuation of people in the region around the eastern city of Donetsk, scene of fierce fighting with Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday.

In a late-night address, Zelenskiy also said the hundreds of thousands of people still in combat zones in the larger Donbas region needed to leave.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
02:48pAzerbaijan says Armenia shelled positions near disputed enclave - Tass
RE
11:51aWRAPUP 5-Ukraine says scores of Russians killed, rail links cut in southern fighting
RE
09:57aRussia's Gazprom halts gas supplies to Latvia
RE
09:46aRussia's Rosatom signs new construction contract for Turkish nuclear plant
RE
06:57aRussia 'running out of steam' in Ukraine, UK spy chief says
RE
06:12aRussia bars entry to 32 New Zealanders in sanctions response
RE
04:50aSwiss set to match EU sanctions if China invades Taiwan - agency chief
RE
03:37aRussia's Gazprom halts gas supplies to Latvia
RE
03:16aGazprom says it halts gas supplies to Latvia
RE
02:27aIndia to ground MiG-21 fighter jets by 2025 - report
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish