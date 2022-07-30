Ukraine's Zelenskiy announces mandatory evacuation from Donetsk region
07/30/2022 | 03:55pm EDT
(Reuters) - The Ukrainian government has decided on a mandatory evacuation of people in the region around the eastern city of Donetsk, scene of fierce fighting with Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday.
In a late-night address, Zelenskiy also said the hundreds of thousands of people still in combat zones in the larger Donbas region needed to leave.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Diane Craft)