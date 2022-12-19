Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  06:25 2022-12-19 am EST
66.7770 RUB   +4.34%
06:32aKremlin: Russia still considering response to oil price cap - TASS
RE
06:32aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen -2-
DJ
06:32aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Climbing After Last Week's Dive
DJ
Summary 
Summary

Ukraine's Zelenskiy asks Western leaders for wide range of weapons systems

12/19/2022 | 06:10am EST
Leaders of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) meet in Riga

RIGA (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday asked Western leaders meeting in Latvia, including British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, to supply a wide range of weapons systems.

"I ask you to increase the possibility of supplying air defence systems to our country, and to help speed up the relevant decisions to be taken by our partners," Zelenskiy asked Sunak during his speech on a video link, addressing a meeting in Riga of leaders of countries in the Joint Expeditionary Force.

The British-led grouping, configured to respond rapidly to crises in the Northern Europe, is made up of Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden.

While Western allies, led by the United States, have been supporting Ukraine with funding, military training and deliveries of air defence systems and other weaponry, Kyiv has said still more was needed to sustain its campaign against Russia.

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas, editing by Terje Solsvik and Stine Jacobsen)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
06:30aSwedish Supreme court stops extradition of Turkish man accused of coup attempt
RE
06:18aEuropean Midday Briefing: Shares Make Gains -2-
DJ
06:18aEuropean Midday Briefing: Shares Make Gains Despite Recession F..
DJ
06:11aDutch inflation to stick around 5% as energy costs bite - central bank
RE
06:10aUkraine's Zelenskiy asks Western leaders for wide range of weapons systems
RE
06:02aCrude Oil Prices to Recover in H1 2023 Amid Considerable Market Tightening, Commerzbank..
MT
05:25aFinnish Energy Giant Fortum To Vote In Favor Of Uniper’s Nationalization With Fin..
MT
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish