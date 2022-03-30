Ukraine's Zelenskiy hires U.S. law firm for sanctions advice

WASHINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President
Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office has hired an American law firm to
advise on Western sanctions imposed after Russia's invasion and
help engage with U.S. officials on policy matters, according to
a filing https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/legaldocs/lgpdwqjjnvo/morrison%20foerster%20pro%20bono%20ukraine%202022.pdf
with the U.S. Justice Department.
San Francisco-based Morrison & Foerster will counsel
Zelenskiy's office on regulatory issues "including U.S., EU and
UK sanctions regimes," John Smith, a partner in the firm, said
in the Monday filing.
Smith led the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign
Assets Control (OFAC), which oversees American sanctions, before
joining Morrison & Foerster in 2018. Smith said in the filing
that Morrison & Foerster will perform the work at no cost to
Ukraine.
The United States, European Union and Britain have imposed a
series of sanctions targeting Russia, its financial
institutions, oligarchs and parliament since Russia invaded
Ukraine last month. The filing did not make clear whether there
are specific sanctions about which the firm will provide advice.
The firm said it will help Zelenskiy engage with U.S.
officials on evolving policy matters, but did not provide
specifics.
Smith did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
U.S. law requires law firms, lobbyists and others to
disclose certain advocacy work for foreign clients. Morrison &
Foerster has not previously registered to represent a foreign
entity, according to the U.S. Foreign Agents Registration Act
database.
Ukraine's government has hired at least two other U.S. law
firms following the Russian invasion.
Covington & Burling, headquartered in Washington, is
representing Ukraine before the International Court of Justice,
obtaining a ruling this month instructing Russia to stop its
military operations. Attorneys at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart &
Sullivan, founded in Los Angeles, are representing Ukraine
before the European Court of Human Rights in a case accusing
Russia of human rights abuses.
