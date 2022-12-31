Advanced search
  Homepage
  Currencies
  US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  05:19 2022-12-30 pm EST
72.0000 RUB   -1.37%
03:19pUkraine's Zelenskiy, in New Year message, predicts victory in 2023
RE
01:55pMuscovites mark muted New Year without fireworks, hope for peace
RE
12:12pRussian missiles hit Kyiv on New Year's Eve
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Ukraine's Zelenskiy, in New Year message, predicts victory in 2023

12/31/2022 | 03:19pm EST
Ukraine's President Zelenskiy delivers his annual speech to lawmakers during a session of the Parliament in Kyiv

(Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday predicted victory in the war against Russia next year, saying it would come through hard work rather than miracles, as well as aid from foreign partners.

"Today there is only one wish. And it will come true not by a miracle but through our work, our struggle, mutual aid and humanity," he said. "Happy new year! The year of our victory."

Zelenskiy alluded to repeated Russian strikes that have smashed the power-generating system, saying light could be found in everyone, even when there was no electricity.

Zelenskiy made the forecast in a short written message to mark the New Year, a modest effort compared to the nine-minute Christmas video he released on Dec 24.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2022
