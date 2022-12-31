Ukraine's Zelenskiy, in New Year message, predicts victory in 2023

"Today there is only one wish. And it will come true not by a miracle but through our work, our struggle, mutual aid and humanity," he said. "Happy new year! The year of our victory."

Zelenskiy alluded to repeated Russian strikes that have smashed the power-generating system, saying light could be found in everyone, even when there was no electricity.

Zelenskiy made the forecast in a short written message to mark the New Year, a modest effort compared to the nine-minute Christmas video he released on Dec 24.

