(Reuters) - Ukrainian forces are gradually moving into the eastern Kherson region, which was taken over by Russia at the start of the war, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address on Saturday.

"The occupiers have been trying to establish a foothold there ... but how did it help them? The Ukrainian armed forces are moving into the region step by step," he said.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Grant McCool)