Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  12:19 2022-07-22 pm EDT
57.6750 RUB   -0.57%
01:29pU.S. to push Russia to fulfill Ukraine grain deal, calls out China for stockpiling
RE
01:21pUkraine's Zelenskiy says cease-fire with Russia, without reclaiming lost lands, will only prolong war - WSJ
RE
01:19pEU sanctions tweak to unblock Russian oil deals with third countries
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says cease-fire with Russia, without reclaiming lost lands, will only prolong war - WSJ

07/22/2022 | 01:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 22 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said a cease-fire with Russia without reclaiming the lost lands would only prolong the war, according to an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Friday.

He warned that a cease-fire that allows Russia to keep Ukrainian territories seized since the invasion in February would only encourage an even wider conflict, giving Moscow a badly-needed opportunity to replenish and rearm for the next round.

"Freezing the conflict with the Russian Federation means a pause that gives the Russian Federation a break for rest," the Wall Street Journal reported, citing comments by Zelenskiy. (Reporting by Rachna Dhanrajani in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
01:29pU.S. to push Russia to fulfill Ukraine grain deal, calls out China for stockpiling
RE
01:21pUkraine's Zelenskiy says cease-fire with Russia, without reclaiming lost lands, will on..
RE
01:19pEU sanctions tweak to unblock Russian oil deals with third countries
RE
01:15pUkraine’s zelensky says a cease-fire with russia, without reclai…
RE
12:48pLME won't ban Nornickel's metal as Russian firm isn't under UK sanctions -sources
RE
12:39pAnalysis-Aviation nurses a nasty headache as travel recovers from COVID
RE
12:28pReaction to Ukraine, Russia grain export deal
RE
11:57aUK PM Johnson stresses need for Ukraine grain deal to implemented in full
RE
11:51aIraq can boost oil output by 200,000 bpd this year if asked  BOC
RE
11:18aGazprom says no additional obligations for Russia to get Nord Stream 1 turbine
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish