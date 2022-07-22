Ukraine's Zelenskiy says cease-fire with Russia, without reclaiming lost lands, will only prolong war - WSJ

July 22 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy
said a cease-fire with Russia without reclaiming the lost lands
would only prolong the war, according to an interview with the
Wall Street Journal on Friday.
He warned that a cease-fire that allows Russia to keep
Ukrainian territories seized since the invasion in February
would only encourage an even wider conflict, giving Moscow a
badly-needed opportunity to replenish and rearm for the next
round.
"Freezing the conflict with the Russian Federation means a
pause that gives the Russian Federation a break for rest," the
Wall Street Journal reported, citing comments by Zelenskiy.
(Reporting by Rachna Dhanrajani in Bengaluru; editing by Diane
Craft)