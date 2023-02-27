Ukraine's Zelenskiy says situation in Bakhmut grows ever tougher

Feb 27 (Reuters) - The military situation is becoming
increasingly difficult around the town of Bakhmut, the focal
point of Russia's advances in eastern Ukraine, President
Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday.
"In the Bakhmut sector, the situation is constantly becoming
more difficult," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.
"The enemy is constantly destroying everything that can be used
to protect our positions for fortification and defence. Our
soldiers defending the area around Bakhmut are true heroes."
