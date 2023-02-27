Ukraine's Zelenskiy says situation in Bakhmut grows ever tougher

Feb 27 (Reuters) - The military situation is becoming increasingly difficult around the town of Bakhmut, the focal point of Russia's advances in eastern Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday.

"In the Bakhmut sector, the situation is constantly becoming more difficult," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "The enemy is constantly destroying everything that can be used to protect our positions for fortification and defence. Our soldiers defending the area around Bakhmut are true heroes." (Reporting by Ron Popeski and Elaine Monaghan; Editing by Leslie Adler)