Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  12:06 2022-11-25 pm EST
59.5000 RUB   -1.41%
12:23pUkraine's Zelenskiy: spoke to European Commission chief, discussed energy
RE
12:22pRussia denies slowing inspections for Ukraine grain ships
RE
12:14pEU demands rapid fix from U.S. to green subsidy law
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Ukraine's Zelenskiy: spoke to European Commission chief, discussed energy

11/25/2022 | 12:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
G20 summit in Bali

(Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday said he had spoken to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and discussed cooperation on ensuring energy stability for his country.

Zelenskiy made the comments in a Twitter post but did not give details. He also said he had thanked von der Leyen for starting work on a fresh sanctions package against Russia.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
12:23pUkraine's Zelenskiy: spoke to European Commission chief, discussed e..
RE
12:22pRussia denies slowing inspections for Ukraine grain ships
RE
12:14pEU demands rapid fix from U.S. to green subsidy law
RE
12:12pHungarian president to travel to Kyiv, invited by Ukraine's Zelenskiy - website
RE
12:03pUkraine's four nuclear power plants reconnected to grid - IAEA
RE
11:41aIKEA owner Ingka's profits rise after price hikes
RE
11:38aUkraine needs to be 'far-sighted' to secure peace, pope says
RE
10:24aNATO troops hold drills in Poland's Suwalki Gap
RE
10:23aEU to resume talks on Russian oil price cap Friday evening - diplomat
RE
10:13a Putin "shares pain" of Russian soldiers' mothers
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish