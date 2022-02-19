Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Ukraine's Zelenskiy tells U.S. VP Harris he is looking for 'peace'

02/19/2022 | 08:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Munich Security Conference, in Munich

MUNICH (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymr Zelenskiy met Vice President Kamala Harris in Munich on Saturday and said his country is looking for "peace", after the United States said Russia could invade the country in the coming days.

Zelenskiy, who spoke briefly, also said Ukraine is looking for specific support from the United States for its army.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Munich. Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
08:59aUkraine says mercenaries arrived in eastern Ukraine to stage provocations
RE
08:54aLavrov tells France ignoring Russian demands is bad for stability
RE
08:17aUkraine and US will spare no diplomatic effort to protect Ukraine, Kuleba says
RE
08:06aGermany's Ottobock to wait until September to list amid choppy markets - sources
RE
07:42aSecond exploded shell found in Russia near Ukraine border, Russian media reports say
RE
07:32aHarris warns Russia of financial costs if it invades Ukraine
RE
07:18aRussia launches hypersonic missiles as part of nuclear drills
RE
07:17aKremlin has signalled it is open to dialogue - Germany's Scholz
RE
06:42aRUSSIA'S THINKING 'MAY COST IT A PRO : von der Leyen
RE
06:34aMoscow opens investigation after reports Ukrainian shell exploded in Russia
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish