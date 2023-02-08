Advanced search
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
72.1810 RUB   +0.10%
Ukraine's Zelenskiy to ask EU summit for arms, quick accession - official

02/08/2023 | 10:00am EST
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will ask a summit of European Union leaders on Thursday for more arms to fight Russia and powering ahead with Kyiv's bid to join the EU, a senior Ukrainian official said on Wednesday.

Zelenskiy visited Britain on Wednesday, winning a pledge to train Ukrainian pilots on advanced NATO fighter jets, and was expected in the European Union hub Brussels on Thursday for talks among the 27 national leaders of the bloc.

"My president travels to get results," said the Ukrainian official. "He is on a foreign trip today. First and foremost, the main result is - weapons.... We need the support of the European Council to speed up arms deliveries to Ukraine."

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout)


© Reuters 2023
09:25aKfW in advanced talks to take stake in EnBW's power grid -sources
RE
09:05aTrending: TotalEnergies Hikes Shareholder Returns on 2022 Profit Surge
DJ
09:04aRussia looks at one-off big business tax as oil revenues drop
RE
08:57aUkraine's Zelenskiy promises to keep pushing for planes
RE
08:42aIndian energy company ONGC Videsh eyes oil, gas 'hot spots' in Africa, Latin America
RE
08:40aNetherlands will continue to hold Russia to account over MH17, Dutch PM says
RE
08:33aChina remains Germany's main trading partner for seventh year
RE
