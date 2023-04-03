Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  02:46:51 2023-04-03 am EDT
77.4800 RUB   +0.65%
02:51aGazprom to ship 39.5 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Monday
RE
02:51aRussia's gazprom: continues shipping gas to europe via ukraine,…
RE
02:50aTake Five: Springing into action
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Ukraine's Zelenskiy to visit Poland on April 5 - Polish president's adviser

04/03/2023 | 02:30am EDT
Ukraine's President Zelenskiy attends a news briefing with Polish PM Morawiecki in Kyiv

(Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is expected to visit Poland on April 5, the Polish president's foreign affairs adviser Marcin Przydacz said on Monday.

"The visit will take place at the invitation of President (Andrzej) Duda. There will be long, broad talks, not only about the security situation, but also about economic and political support", Przydacz told private radio RMF. "It will be an official visit."

He added Zelenskiy would meet Poles and Ukrainians who have taken refuge in Poland on Wednesday at Warsaw's Castle square.

Zelenskiy last met his Polish counterpart in December 2022 during his trip home from the United States.

Poland is Ukraine's neighbour and the two countries have deep historical ties. Many Ukrainians fled their country after Russia's invasion last year, with a large number seeking safety in Poland.

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2023
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
