Ukraine's battle to keep Russian missiles at bay

The targets were passed on to Ukraine's ground-based air defenses which shot them down, like hundreds of missiles since October.

Blunting the impact of a Russian air campaign that aims to destroy the country's power grid.

Air defence units are deployed where they're needed most, and fighter pilots cover the gaps.

A tall order in the decades-old MiG-29 flown by Ukrainian pilot codenamed Juice.

"Actually, our 40-years-old radars were not even designed to be used to engage such types of aerial threats."

Russia has launched nine, large-scale air attacks - usually firing more than 70 missiles at a time - since October 10.

Ukraine's record of downing missiles has ranged from around 50% to as much as 85%, according to Reuters calculations based on Ukrainian data.

Still, those which come through inflict serious damage.

The outcomes of such skirmishes have a direct bearing on the lives of millions of people who are left without heat, power or running water during the freezing winter if defenses fail.

Ukraine calls the attacks a war crime.

Russia says the electricity grid is a legitimate military target in its "special operation."

It's Ukraine's ground-based air defense units that shoot down the vast majority of missiles and drones, not aging warplanes.

That's according to Ukraine Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat.

"Both missiles and drones fly along the course of rivers to be as low as possible and disappear from radars. If they are low enough, they just disappear. We don't see it for some time. Then they pop up again, it's a game of cat and mouse."

Ukraine's military intelligence chief has estimated that Russia may only have enough high-precision weapons for few more major air strikes.

But Ukrainian officials also acknowledge that their own stocks of defensive weapons are dwindling as the invasion nears the 10-month mark.

On Wednesday, the United States announced $1.85 billion in additional military assistance for Ukraine, including a transfer of the Patriot Air Defense System.