Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  05:20 2022-10-08 am EDT
62.1500 RUB   +1.97%
03:36pUkraine's economy shrank by 30% in first three quarters of 2022
RE
12:51pPutin orders more security for Crimea bridge, energy supplies - Interfax
RE
12:25pRussia transport ministry says trains can start using Crimean bridge again
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Ukraine's economy shrank by 30% in first three quarters of 2022

10/08/2022 | 03:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A view shows buildings damaged in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in Mariupol

(Reuters) - Ukraine's economy shrank by an estimated 30% in the first three quarters of 2022 compared with the same period in 2021, largely due to Russia's invasion, the economy ministry said on Saturday.

Bad weather in September that slowed the pace of harvesting also played a role, as did interruptions in supply from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the ministry said in a statement. Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of shelling the facility.

Exports in September jumped by 23% from August to their highest level since the war started in February, helped by an internationally brokered deal allowing the shipment of grain from Black Sea ports.

"The situation at the front improved in September, but the enemy continued shelling Ukrainian territory, which put pressure on business sentiment and logistics," the ministry said.

"Further destruction of production facilities, infrastructure and residential buildings," as well as uncertainty over how long the war would last, were hindering development and postponing the recovery, it said.

In July, Ukraine's central bank said the economy could shrink by a third in 2022 and was expected to grow between 5% and 6% in 2023 and 2024.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
03:36pUkraine's economy shrank by 30% in first three quarters of 2022
RE
12:51pPutin orders more security for Crimea bridge, energy supplies - Interfax
RE
12:25pRussia transport ministry says trains can start using Crimean bridge again
RE
12:17pNobel Peace Prize 'belongs to every Ukrainian' -winner
RE
10:31aFactbox-The bridge linking Russia to the Crimean peninsula
RE
10:13aBlast hits Crimea bridge crucial to Russia's war, Putin orders more security
RE
08:43aMusk offers proposal on China-Taiwan tensions
RE
08:34aNATO must do more to protect members against Russia -German defence minister
RE
08:13aBlast hits Crimea bridge central to Russia war effort
RE
06:57aRussian troops in Ukraine can get all necessary supplies via land and sea - ministry
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish