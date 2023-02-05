Ukraine's forces still hold Bilohorivka, last part of Luhansk region - governor

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces remained in control
of the village of Bilohorivka, the Luhansk region governor
Serhiy Haidai said on Sunday, adding that the situation there is
tense, but under control.
"Information is being spread in the Russian Federation about
the alleged capture of Bilohorivka and the removal of our people
from there," Haidai told the national broadcaster.
"Our troops remain in their positions, nobody has captured
Bilohorivka, nobody has entered there, there is no enemy there."
Some Moscow-installed officials and pro-Russian military
bloggers have recently claimed Russian advances in the direction
of Bilohorivka, the last part of Luhansk held by Ukrainian
forces.
"The situation at the front is tense, but controlled by
Ukrainian forces," Haidai said.
"The number of Russian attacks has ... increased, but all of
them have been repulsed by our troops, who remain in their
positions."
Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday
that the situation on the front lines in the east of the country
was getting tougher and Russia was throwing more and more troops
into battle.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Christopher
Cushing)