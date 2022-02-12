Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Ukraine's government calls for calm amid war fears

02/12/2022 | 04:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ukrainian service members guard the area near the line of separation in the Donetsk Region

KYIV (Reuters) - The Ukrainian government urged citizens on Saturday to stay calm and united, saying the armed forces are ready to repel any attack on the country amid concern that Russia may be poised to invade.

"It is now critical to remain calm and united within the country, and avoid actions that undermine stability and sow panic," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Ukraine's Armed Forces are constantly monitoring developments and are ready to repel any encroachment on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine," it added.

Russia has massed more than 100,000 troops near its border with Ukraine and the United States said on Friday an invasion could come at any time. Washington also urged its citizens in Ukraine to leave as soon as possible, a call echoed by countries including Britain, Japan and Australia.

Moscow denies plans to invade, saying it is defending its own security interests against aggression by NATO allies.

U.S. President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin were due to speak on Saturday. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also said he would talk to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
05:03aBiden and Putin to speak as Ukraine warnings mount
RE
04:35aRussia says it has 'optimised' diplomatic staff numbers in Ukraine
RE
04:11aExclusive-U.S. to send 3,000 additional troops to Poland, officials say
RE
04:07aMore than 30 Russian ships start drills near Crimea - RIA
RE
04:07aUkraine's government calls for calm amid war fears
RE
03:39aExclusive-U.S. to send 3,000 additional troops to Poland, officials say
RE
02:54aTurkmenistan to hold early presidential election on March 12
RE
01:55aEast-bound gas flows via Russian Yamal-Europe pipeline steady
RE
02/11New Zealand urges its citizens in Ukraine to leave immediately
RE
02/11Australians in Ukraine should seek way out as situation dangerous - PM
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish