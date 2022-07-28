Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  06:05 2022-07-28 pm EDT
61.7500 RUB   +4.03%
05:56p'Ukraine's greatest friend,' UK's Truss pledges more support for Kyiv
RE
04:54pWho are the Americans held captive abroad?
RE
04:24pU.S. offers reward for information on alleged Russian interference in elections
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

'Ukraine's greatest friend,' UK's Truss pledges more support for Kyiv

07/28/2022 | 05:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Conservative Party hustings event in Leeds

LONDON (Reuters) - Foreign minister Liz Truss, frontrunner to replace British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said she would be Ukraine's "greatest friend" if she won office and said she would call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy straight away.

Johnson, who was forced to announce his resignation earlier this month by a rebellion in his Conservative Party over a series of scandals, has been a vocal supporter of Ukraine since Russia's invasion in February. He has travelled twice to the capital Kyiv to meet Zelenskiy.

Truss, who as foreign minister has overseen imposing sanctions on those closest to Russian President Vladimir Putin, said she would work with allies to provide more weapons and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

"As prime minister I will be Ukraine's greatest friend - following in the footsteps of Boris Johnson - and commit completely to ensuring Putin fails in Ukraine and suffers a strategic defeat, and that Russia is constrained in the future," she said in a statement.

"This conflict is in the balance, and now is not the time for soundings off about concessions and compromises to an appalling dictator...I am the candidate the British people can trust on Ukraine, and that they can trust to defend our freedom at home and abroad."

Truss is vying to become the new prime minister against former finance minister Rishi Sunak in a leadership contest that has been marked by clashes over the timing of tax cuts as well as more personal attacks.

Truss leads in opinion polls among Conservative Party members, who will ultimately decide who will become Britain's next prime minister after weeks of voting on Sept. 5.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Angus MacSwan)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
05:56p'Ukraine's greatest friend,' UK's Truss pledges more support for Kyiv
RE
04:54pWho are the Americans held captive abroad?
RE
04:24pU.S. offers reward for information on alleged Russian interference in elections
RE
03:33pSpain's Repsol beginning 'new dynamic' in relationship with Venezuela
RE
02:46pProcter & Gamble's Q4 Organic Sales Expected to Rise, RBC Says
MT
02:26pPakistan lifts import ban citing trading partners' concerns, impact on supply
RE
01:04pClearstream opens cash correspondent account with Raiffeisenbank Moscow
RE
12:26pU.N. says details for safe Ukraine grain shipments still being worked out
RE
12:22pKharkiv park hit by missile
RE
11:48aDrinkers, smokers seek respite from gloom by trading up
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish