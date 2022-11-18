Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  10:57 2022-11-18 am EST
60.7030 RUB   +1.98%
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Ukraine's president tells Erdogan: Kyiv remains guarantor of food security

11/18/2022 | 10:35am EST
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits Kherson

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he discussed security and energy cooperation with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Friday, and assured him that Ukraine would remain a guarantor of global food security.

"In a phone call with President @RTErdogan we praised the extension of the grain deal," he wrote on Twitter following the extension of a deal aimed at easing global food shortages by helping Ukraine export agricultural products from Black Sea ports that had been blockaded by Russia.

"I thanked (him) for supporting our #GrainfromUkraine initiative and assured (him) that Ukraine will remain a guarantor of food stability. Security and energy cooperation were also discussed.

(Reporting by Max Hunder, Editing by Timothy Heritage)


© Reuters 2022
10:35aUkraine's president tells Erdogan: Kyiv remains guaran..
RE
10:31aNord Stream leak confirmed as sabotage: Sweden
RE
10:29aEurope’s gas storage peaks after record refill seas..
RE
09:51aUkrainian experts at Poland blast site, talks under way on Kyiv's role in probe
RE
09:47aRussia's defence ministry says Ukraine executed Russian POWs
RE
09:42aUN plans further Russian fertiliser exports to Africa, upbeat on ammonia pipeline
RE
09:31aRefiner Slovnaft to cut Russian oil intake to 60%
RE
09:12aIndonesia faces difficult task to create OPEC-like group for nickel
RE
09:03aWill Griner be swapped for a Russian arms dealer?
RE
09:00aNetherlands protests 'despicable' Russian response to MH17 verdict
RE
