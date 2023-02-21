Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  04:48:29 2023-02-21 am EST
75.0300 RUB   +2.77%
05:00aPutin's address to Russia's parliament
RE
05:00aAdeyemo: u.s. to tell chinese firms, financial institutions they…
RE
05:00aU.S., allies to tighten screws on Russian sanctions evasion -Treasury's Adeyemo
RE
Summary 
Summary

Ukraine says Belarus stepping up its aggressive rhetoric

02/21/2023 | 04:45am EST
Mykhailo Podolyak, political advisor to Ukrainian President, speaks during an interview in Kyiv

KYIV (Reuters) - A senior Ukrainian presidential aide said on Tuesday Belarus was stepping up "aggressive and militaristic rhetoric" ahead of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion, but that Kyiv saw no imminent threat from its northern neighbour.

The official, Mykhailo Podolyak, made the comments to Reuters after Belarus said Ukraine had massed a significant grouping of troops near their mutual border and warned of a security threat.

"We do not see any logistics action in Belarus aimed at forming a strike force. Nor do we see the accumulation of equipment needed for a ground offensive," Podolyak told Reuters.

"Official Minsk is unwaveringly supporting Russia on the information side. Nevertheless, we have the northern direction (facing Belarus) under special control."

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Timothy Heritage)


© Reuters 2023
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral