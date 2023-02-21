Ukraine says Belarus stepping up its aggressive rhetoric

The official, Mykhailo Podolyak, made the comments to Reuters after Belarus said Ukraine had massed a significant grouping of troops near their mutual border and warned of a security threat.

"We do not see any logistics action in Belarus aimed at forming a strike force. Nor do we see the accumulation of equipment needed for a ground offensive," Podolyak told Reuters.

"Official Minsk is unwaveringly supporting Russia on the information side. Nevertheless, we have the northern direction (facing Belarus) under special control."

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Timothy Heritage)