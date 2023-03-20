Advanced search
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  06:24:17 2023-03-20 pm EDT
77.2382 RUB   +1.71%
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Ukraine says Russia cruise missiles blown up in transit in Crimea

03/20/2023 | 06:22pm EDT
(Reuters) -Ukraine's defence ministry said on Monday that an explosion in Dzhankoi in the north of the Crimean peninsula destroyed Russian cruise missiles intended for use by Russia's Black Sea fleet.

"An explosion in Dzhankoi city in the north of temporarily occupied Crimea destroyed Russian Kalibr-KN cruise missiles as they were being transported by rail," the ministry's main intelligence directorate said in social media posts.

It said the missiles, designed to be launched from surface ships of Russia's Black Sea fleet, had an operational range of more than 2,500 kilometers (1,550 miles) on land and 375 kilometers at sea.

Ihor Ivin, the Russian-installed head of the Dzhankoi administration, was quoted as saying the city had come under attack from drones and a 33-year-old man suffered a shrapnel injury from a downed drone. He was hospitalized and expected to survive.

TASS quoted Ivin as saying on Krym-24 TV that a house, school and grocery store caught fire, and the power grid sustained damage.

(Reporting by Elaine Monaghan, Ron Popeski and Lidia Kelly; Editing by Chris Reese and Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2023
