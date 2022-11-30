Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  14:21 30/11/2022 GMT
60.7680 RUB   -0.10%
02:36pUK-listed Contango plans thermal coal exports from Zimbabwe in 2023
RE
02:35pUK-listed Contango plans thermal coal exports from Zimbabwe in 2023
RE
02:28pUkraine says Russia must withdraw from Zaporizhzhia plant for protection plan to succeed
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Ukraine says Russia must withdraw from Zaporizhzhia plant for protection plan to succeed

11/30/2022 | 02:28pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A view shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant outside Enerhodar

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Russia must withdraw its heavy weapons and military personnel from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant if the U.N. atomic watchdog's efforts to create a protection zone are to succeed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday.

Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, has been shuttling between Russia and Ukraine for several months to secure a deal between the two parties to create a protection zone around the Russian-controlled plant to prevent a nuclear disaster.

Kuleba met Grossi in Bucharest on Tuesday on the sidelines of a NATO ministerial meeting just days after meeting a Russian delegation in Istanbul.

"We both agreed that Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has to be protected and to achieve that Russia has to withdraw its heavy weapons and military personnel from the station," Kuleba said.

"We will be considering ways on how to achieve this goal and Rafael will be doing shuttle diplomacy between Kyiv and Moscow on this."

Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other for shelling at the plant in recent months that has damaged buildings and knocked out power lines supplying the plant that are crucial to cooling the six reactors' fuel and avoiding a nuclear meltdown.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a subsidiary of Rosatom, Russia's state-run nuclear energy agency, to seize the plant's assets and transfer its Ukrainian staff to a new Russian legal entity. Kyiv said that move amounts to theft.

A European diplomatic source said the establishment of such a protection zone had been complicated since Ukraine retook the strategic city of Kherson.

"We want to create a protective zone, but are also facing Ukraine's legitimate desire to recover its territory including this power plant which is even more important strategically because of Ukraine's electricity needs since the Russians have bombarded its infrastructure," the source said.

"So we don't want to put in a system that would make Russian occupation legitimate."

(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
02:36pUK-listed Contango plans thermal coal exports from Zimbabwe in 2023
RE
02:35pUK-listed Contango plans thermal coal exports from Zimbabwe in 2023
RE
02:28pUkraine says Russia must withdraw from Zaporizhzhia plant for protection plan to succee..
RE
02:18pCOVID hit HIV detection in Europe, threatens eradication progress
RE
01:59pUkraine says it will work to convince Germany to provide Patriot systems
RE
01:54pTeenager killed in Russian shelling of hospital in northern Ukraine - Kyiv
RE
12:53pREUTERS NEXT-Indian finance minister sees capital spending fueling growth
RE
12:51pTurkey says Sweden, Finland must still do more to secure NATO membership
RE
12:43pRussians visit H&M for last time as retailer closes stores for good
RE
12:42pRussia to bolster its nuclear weapons 'infrastucture'
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish