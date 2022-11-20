Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  05:13 2022-11-20 pm EST
59.8500 RUB   -0.84%
05:15pUkraine says Russians pounding frontline positions with artillery
RE
12:56pKherson residents stock up as first Ukrainian supermarket opens
RE
08:31aFrance's Macron accuses Russia of 'predatory' influence in Africa
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Ukraine says Russians pounding frontline positions with artillery

11/20/2022 | 05:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy sings the national anthem during his visit in Kherson

(Reuters) - Russian forces are pounding Ukrainian positions with artillery fire and in the eastern region alone launched almost 400 strikes on Sunday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address.

Russia withdrew its forces from the southern city of Kherson this month and moved some of them to reinforce positions in the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, an industrial area known as the Donbas.

"The fiercest battles, as before, are in the Donetsk region. Although there were fewer attacks today due to worsening weather, the amount of Russian shelling unfortunately remains extremely high," Zelenskiy said.

"In the Luhansk region, we are slowly moving forward while fighting. As of now, there have been almost 400 artillery attacks in the east since the start of the day," he continued.

Zelenskiy also said troops in the south were "consistently and very calculatedly destroying the potential of the occupiers" but gave no details.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Zelenskiy's administration, said late on Sunday that Russian forces fired at a residential building in the Kherson region, in southern Ukraine.

"There may be people under the rubble. Emergency services are working at the scene," Tymoshenko said on the Telegram messaging app.

The region's recently retaken capital, the Kherson city, remains without electricity, running water or heating.

Kyiv said on Saturday that about 60 Russian soldiers had been killed in a long-range artillery attack in the south, the second time in four days that Ukraine has claimed to have inflicted major casualties in a single incident.

(Reporting in Ottawa by David Ljunggren; Additional reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
05:15pUkraine says Russians pounding frontline positions with artillery
RE
12:56pKherson residents stock up as first Ukrainian supermarket opens
RE
08:31aFrance's Macron accuses Russia of 'predatory' influence in Africa
RE
08:25aFrance's Macron accuses Russia of 'predatory' influence in Africa
RE
07:56aIran to help Russia build drones for Ukraine war, Washington Post reports
RE
07:01aUkraine nuclear power station shelled, U.N. nuclear watchdog says
RE
02:46aKazakh leader stages snap vote to emerge from predecessor's shadow
RE
12:40aChina's coal imports from Russia fall in Oct on rail jam, weak demand
RE
11/19Michael Bloomberg apologises for Boris Johnson speech criticising Chin..
RE
11/19Analysis-Australia's climate policies don't match its big talk at COP27
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish