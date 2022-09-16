Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  12:17 2022-09-16 pm EDT
60.0500 RUB   +0.73%
01:27pZelenskiy alleges war crimes in northeast Ukraine
RE
01:26pIC Ictas recovers Russia deal to build Turkish nuclear plant -sources
RE
01:18pUkraine credit default swaps auction scheduled for Sept. 28 -derivatives committee
RE
Summary 
Most relevant

Ukraine says over 1,000 people tortured, killed in Russia-occupied areas -Interfax

09/16/2022 | 01:15pm EDT
(Reuters) - The Ukraine parliament's human rights commissioner on Friday said more than 1,000 people had been tortured and killed in Russian-occupied areas of Kharkiv region, Interfax news agency said.

Dmytro Lubinets also said that in the coming days Ukrainian authorities would release the exact number of people found at a mass burial site in the city of Izium, the agency added.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
