Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  03:07:20 2023-01-28 am EST
70.6270 RUB   +1.23%
01:44aUkraine says repels attack around Blahodatne while Russia's Wagner claims control
RE
01/28Russia rules out talks with Japan on fishing near disputed islands
RE
01/28Scholz urges swift EU-Mercosur free trade deal on first South America trip
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Ukraine says repels attack around Blahodatne while Russia's Wagner claims control

01/29/2023 | 01:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ukrainian service members ride a previously captured Russian armoured personnel carrier in the village of Blahodatne in Kherson region

(Reuters) - Ukraine's military said on Sunday its forces repelled an attack in the area of Blahodatne in the eastern part of the Donetsk region, while Russia's Wagner private military group said it took control of the village.

"Units of Ukraine's Defence Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of ... Blahodatne ... in the Donetsk region," the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its daily morning report, referring to fighting on Saturday.

It added that its forces repelled Russian attacks in the areas of 13 other settlements in the Donetsk region.

The Wagner Group, designated by the United States as transnational criminal organisation, said on the Telegram messaging app on Saturday that its units had taken control of Blahodatne.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports.

With fighting heating up in the Donetsk region, the exact line of contact has been unclear, especially around the town Bakhmut, were some of the heaviest fighting of the war has been taking place in recent weeks. The Wagner Group has made premature success claims before.

Ukraine has said that the Russian offensive on Bakhmut has not culminated, but the situation along the front line there has been growingly difficult. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that it was acute.

Four civilians were killed, one in Bakhmut, and 17 wounded in Russian attacks on the region on Saturday, Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the Donetsk region said on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine has won promises of Western battle tanks and is seeking fighter jets to push back against Russian and pro-Moscow forces, which are slowly advancing along part of the front line.

On Saturday, Zelenskiy's top aide said that expedited talks were under way between Ukraine and its allies about its requests for long-range missiles to prevent Russia from destroying Ukrainian cities.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
01:44aUkraine says repels attack around Blahodatne while Russia's Wagner claims control
RE
01/28Russia rules out talks with Japan on fishing near disputed islands
RE
01/28Scholz urges swift EU-Mercosur free trade deal on first South America trip
RE
01/28Ukraine imposes sanctions on 182 Russian, Belarusian firms, 3 people
RE
01/28North Korea calls U.S. pledge of tanks to Ukraine crime against humanity
RE
01/28Ukraine in talks with allies about getting long-range missiles - aide
RE
01/28Russia accuses Ukraine of killing 14 in 'deliberate' strike on hospital
RE
01/28Rheinmetall eyes boost in munitions output, HIMARS production in Germany - CEO
RE
01/28Three killed in Russian strike on east Ukraine city
RE
01/28Czech retired general aims to beat tycoon ex-PM in presidential race
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish