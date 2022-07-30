-Ukraine says scores of Russians killed in southern fighting

(Adds comment by the United Nations, U.S. State Department and
Ukraine foreign ministry)
* Kyiv says more than 100 Russian soldiers killed on Friday
* Ukraine says rail links to Kherson over Dnipro have been
cut
* UK spy chief says Russia is 'running out of steam'
* Russia publishes list of killed, injured Ukrainian POWs
KYIV, July 30 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian military said on
Saturday it had killed scores of Russian soldiers in fighting in
the south, including the Kherson region that is the focus of
Kyiv's counter-offensive in that part of the country and a key
link in Moscow's supply lines.
Rail traffic to Kherson over the Dnipro River had been cut,
the military's southern command said, potentially further
isolating Russian forces west of the river from supplies in
occupied Crimea and the east.
Defence and intelligence officials from Britain, which has
been one of Ukraine's staunchest allies in the West since
Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion, portrayed Russian forces as
struggling to maintain momentum.
Ukraine has used Western-supplied long-range missile systems
to badly damage three bridges across the Dnipro in recent weeks,
cutting off Kherson city and - in the assessment of British
defence officials - leaving Russia's 49th Army stationed on the
west bank of the river highly vulnerable.
The Ukrainian military's southern command said more than 100
Russian soldiers and seven tanks had been destroyed in fighting
in the south on Friday.
The first deputy head of the Kherson regional council, Yuri
Sobolevsky, told residents to stay from away from Russian
ammunition dumps.
"The Ukrainian army is pouring it on against the Russians
and this is only the beginning," Sobolevsky wrote on the
Telegram app.
The pro-Ukrainian governor of Kherson region, Dmytro Butriy,
said Berislav district was particularly hard hit. Berislav is
across the river northwest of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power
plant.
"In some villages, not a single home has been left intact,
all infrastructure has been destroyed, people are living in
cellars," Butriy wrote on Telegram.
Reuters could not independently verify the reports.
Officials from the Russian-appointed administration running
the Kherson region earlier this week rejected Western and
Ukrainian assessments of the situation.
In an intelligence update on Saturday, Britain's defence
ministry said Russia had likely established two pontoon bridges
and a ferry system to compensate for bridges damaged in
Ukrainian strikes.
Russian-installed authorities in occupied territories in
southern Ukraine were possibly preparing to hold referendums on
joining Russia later this year, and were "likely coercing the
population into disclosing personal details in order to compose
voting registers," it added.
On Friday the ministry described the Russian government as
"growing desperate", having lost tens of thousands of soldiers
in the war. The chief of Britain's MI6 foreign intelligence
agency, Richard Moore, added https://twitter.com/ChiefMI6/status/1553309715299536896?s=20&t=ScC3FnVxfbtD1_W6tPFDvQ
on Twitter that Russia is "running out of steam".
PRISON DEATHS
Ukraine and Russia have traded accusations over a missile
strike or explosion that appeared to have killed dozens of
Ukrainian prisoners of war in eastern Donetsk province. The
incident took place early on Friday in the frontline town of
Olenivka held by Moscow-backed separatists.
Russia's defence ministry on Saturday published a list of
Ukrainian prisoners of war who it said were killed and wounded
in what it said was a missile strike by the Ukrainian military.
It said the strike by U.S.-made HIMARS rockets had killed 50
prisoners and injured another 73.
Ukraine's armed forces denied responsibility, saying Russian
artillery had targeted the prison to hide the mistreatment of
those held there. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday
Russia had committed a war crime and called for international
condemnation.
Reuters could not immediately verify the differing versions
of events, but some of the deaths were confirmed by Reuters
journalists who visited the prison.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed his
condolences over the deaths in a phone call on Friday with
Kuleba, according to a State Department statement on Saturday.
The United States is committed to "hold Russia accountable
for atrocities committed by its forces against the people of
Ukraine," Blinken told Kuleba.
The United Nations is prepared to send a group of experts to
Olenivka to investigate the incident, if it gets consent from
both parties, U.N. spokesperson Farhan Haq said. The
International Committee of the Red Cross said on Friday it was
seeking access to the site and had offered to help evacuate the
wounded.
Russian defence ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said
on Saturday that "all political, criminal and moral
responsibility for the bloody massacre against Ukrainians falls
on (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskiy, his criminal
regime and Washington who supports them".
A charity linked to Ukraine's Azov regiment said on Telegram
it was not immediately able to confirm or deny the authenticity
of the Russian list of people killed and wounded.
Ukraine has accused Russia of atrocities and brutality
against civilians since its invasion and said it has identified
more than 10,000 possible war crimes. Russia denies targeting
civilians and has denied allegations of war crimes.
