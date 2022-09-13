Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  11:36 2022-09-13 am EDT
60.1000 RUB   +1.31%
News 
Most relevantAll News

Ukraine shoots down Iranian-made drone used by Russia- defence ministry

09/13/2022 | 11:22am EDT
Part of an unmanned aerial vehicle, what Ukrainian military authorities described as an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136 and shot down near Kupiansk, is seen in Kharkiv region

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's defence ministry said on Tuesday it had shot down an Iranian-made Shahed-136 drone used by Russia's armed forces in the northeastern region of Kharkiv, the first time Kyiv claimed to have eliminated one of the devices.

Ukraine and the United States have accused Iran of supplying drones to Russia, something Tehran has denied.

The defence ministry posted images of what appeared to be parts of a destroyed drone with "Geran-2" written on the side in Russian. The wingtip appeared to match that of a Shahed-136.

It said the drone, or unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), had been "eliminated" near Kupiansk, a town in the Kharkiv region recently recaptured by Ukraine.

Military experts have said Iranian drones would be useful to Russia for both reconnaissance and as loitering munitions that can bide their time in locating and engaging suitable targets.

(Reporting by Max Hunder; Editing by Gareth Jones)


© Reuters 2022
