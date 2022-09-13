Ukraine shoots down Iranian-made drone used by Russia- defence ministry

Ukraine and the United States have accused Iran of supplying drones to Russia, something Tehran has denied.

The defence ministry posted images of what appeared to be parts of a destroyed drone with "Geran-2" written on the side in Russian. The wingtip appeared to match that of a Shahed-136.

It said the drone, or unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), had been "eliminated" near Kupiansk, a town in the Kharkiv region recently recaptured by Ukraine.

Military experts have said Iranian drones would be useful to Russia for both reconnaissance and as loitering munitions that can bide their time in locating and engaging suitable targets.

