Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Ukraine standoff to test market stability, says EU watchdog

02/15/2022 | 07:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

LONDON (Reuters) -Worries about Ukraine and the removal of help for economies over COVID-19 will challenge markets, which were already showing signs of being overvalued and heading for sharp corrections over coming months, the European Union's securities watchdog said on Tuesday.

The threat of a possible invasion by Russia of Ukraine raises the risk of further bouts of volatility, especially in sectors such as energy and commodities, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) said in a report on trends in risks.

"We maintain our assessment of very high market and liquidity risks; high credit, contagion and operational risks; and elevated environmental risks," ESMA said.

"Going forward, we continue to see high risks to institutional and retail investors of further - possibly significant - market corrections."

Western governments have warned Russia that it faces hefty sanctions if it invades Ukraine.

Steffen Kern, head of risk analysis at ESMA, said exposures to Russia varied across the EU, and an escalation in tension would move beyond the energy sector and into commodities like metals.

Exposures in the investment funds sector and derivatives to Russia were, however, limited, Kern said.

"Commodities are high on our monitoring agenda, cyber risk is very high on our monitoring agenda," Kern said, adding that ESMA was ready to help deal with any severe market disruptions.

The watchdog is also monitoring how "zombie" or highly indebted companies would cope with rises in interest rates.

It is also keeping an eye on higher premiums or "greeniums" on bonds which tout their green credentials, even though there are no official sustainability standards or independent checks.

Combating potential "greenwashing" or over-inflated green credentials in investments has become a priority for ESMA.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by William Maclean and David Holmes)

By Huw Jones


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
07:27aGlencore's traded oil volumes in 2021 fell to lowest since 2015
RE
07:11aU.S. defense secretary heads to Europe for NATO talks, visit troops
RE
07:07aGermany's 10-yr yield touches 2018 high after sign that Ukraine tensions easing
RE
07:06aCrude Oil Risk Premiums Skyrocket on Potential Supply Disruptions, Commerzbank Says
MT
06:57aAsia's energy markets watching for Russia-Ukraine fallout
RE
06:40aImages show new military activity near Ukraine
RE
06:32aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Rise, Oil Drops -3-
DJ
06:32aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Rise, Oil Drops -2-
DJ
06:32aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Rise, Oil Drops as Investors Eye Ukraine and Russia
DJ
06:31aSberbank To Establish B2B, B2C Units; Launch E-commerce Holding
MT
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish