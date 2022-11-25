Ukraine struggles to restore power as Russia targets energy grid

*
Only half of Ukraine's power demand being met: grid
operator
*
We are an unbreakable people, says President Zelenskiy
*
Russian shelling attacks kills seven in Kherson, says
official
*
More than 15,000 people missing in war, says expert
KYIV, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Much of Ukraine remained
without heat or power after the most devastating Russian air
strikes on its energy grid so far, and in Kyiv residents were
warned to brace for further attacks and stock up on water, food
and warm clothing.
Moscow acknowledges attacking basic infrastructure, saying
it aims to reduce Ukraine's ability to fight and push it to
negotiate. Kyiv says such attacks are a war crime.
"Together we endured nine months of full-scale war and
Russia has not found a way to break us, and will not find one,"
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a nightly video address on
Thursday.
Zelenskiy also accused Russia of incessantly shelling
Kherson, the southern Ukrainian city that it abandoned earlier
this month. Seven people were killed and 21 wounded in a Russian
attack on Thursday, local authorities said.
Viewed from space, Ukraine has become a dark patch on
the globe at night, NASA satellite images showed.
Zelenskiy said that while power, heat, communications and
water were being restored gradually, problems still existed with
water supplies in 15 regions.
Ukrenergo, which oversees Ukraine's national power grid,
said 50% of demand was not being met as of 7 p.m. Kyiv time
(1700 GMT) on Thursday.
In the capital Kyiv, a city of three million, 60% of
residents were without power amid temperatures well below
freezing, mayor Vitaly Klitschko said.
"We understand that missile strikes like this could happen
again. We have to be ready for any developments," he added,
according to Kyiv city council.
Authorities have set up "invincibility centres", where
people can charge phones, warm up and get hot drinks.
"It is the second day we are without power and food. More
than 60 children are waiting for food and we cannot prepare
anything unless the power gets fixed," said a woman at one such
centre in Kyiv.
Russia's barrage killed 11 people on Thursday and shut down
all of Ukraine's nuclear plants for the first time in 40 years.
Thursday marked nine months since Moscow launched what it
called a "special military operation" to protect
Russian-speakers. Ukraine and the West say the invasion is an
unprovoked war of aggression.
Since early October, Russia has launched missiles
roughly once a week in a bid to destroy the Ukrainian power
grid.
Zelenskiy told the Financial Times that this week's strikes
had created a situation not seen for 80 or 90 years - "a country
on the European continent where there was totally no light."
British Foreign Minister James Cleverly visited Ukraine
and will pledge millions of pounds in further support to ensure
the country has the help it needs through winter, his office
said on Friday.
Cleverly, who is set to meet Zelenskiy on the trip,
condemned Russia for its "brutal attacks" on civilians,
hospitals and energy infrastructure.
Ukrainian officials said a reactor at one nuclear plant,
Khmelnytskyi, had been reconnected to the grid late on Thursday.
The vast Zaporizhzhia plant in Russian-held territory was
reconnected earlier on Thursday, Ukrainian nuclear power company
Energoatom said.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said it was Kyiv's fault
Ukrainians were suffering because it refused to yield to
Moscow's demands, which he did not spell out. Ukraine says it
will only stop fighting when all Russian forces have left.
Nuclear officials say interruptions in power can disrupt
cooling systems and cause an atomic disaster.
THOUSANDS OF MISSING
More than 15,000 people have gone missing during the war in
Ukraine, an official in the Kyiv office of the Hague-based
International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP) said.
The ICMP's programme director for Europe, Matthew Holliday,
said it was unclear how many people had been forcibly
transferred, were being held in detention in Russia, were alive
and separated from family members, or had died and been buried
in makeshift graves.
In Kyiv, members of the Kyiv National Academic Operetta
Theater tearfully bid farewell to 26-year-old ballet dancer
Vadym Khlupianets who was killed fighting Russian troops.
Moscow shifted to the tactic of striking Ukraine's
infrastructure even as Kyiv has inflicted battlefield defeats on
Russian forces since September.
The war's first winter will now test whether Ukraine can
press on with its campaign to recapture territory, or whether
Russia's commanders can halt Kyiv's momentum.
Zelenskiy said that in some areas Ukrainian troops were
preparing to advance but gave no details.
Having retreated, Russia has a far shorter line to defend to
hold on to seized lands, with more than a third of the front now
blocked off by the Dnipro River.
Russia has pursued an offensive of its own along the front
line west of the city of Donetsk, held by Moscow's proxies since
2014. Ukraine said Russian forces tried again to advance on
their main targets, Bakhmut and Avdiivka, with limited success.
Reuters could not immediately verify the battlefield
accounts.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Tom Balmforth; Additional
reporting by Stefaniia Bern, Ronald Popeski and Reuters bureaux;
Writing by Philippa Fletcher and Stephen Coates; Editing by
Daniel Wallis and Kim Coghill)