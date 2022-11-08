Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  04:45 2022-11-08 am EST
61.0000 RUB   -0.65%
04:54aUkraine: territorial integrity is key condition to resume Russia talks
RE
03:59aChile's Codelco proposes 33% price hike for Chinese copper buyers for 2023 - sources
RE
03:58aStocks pause at one-month highs; Romanian c.bank seen hiking rates
RE
Summary 
Summary

Ukraine: territorial integrity is key condition to resume Russia talks

11/08/2022 | 04:54am EST
Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, speaks during a news briefing in Kyiv

KYIV (Reuters) -The secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council said on Tuesday the main condition for the resumption of negotiations with Russia would be the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity.

The powerful official, Oleksiy Danilov, said Ukraine also needed the "guarantee" of modern air defences, aircraft, tanks and long-range missiles.

"Russia, negotiations. The main condition of the President of Ukraine is restoration of Ukrainian territorial integrity," Danilov wrote on Twitter.

"Guarantee - modern air defence, aircraft, tanks, and long-range missiles. Strategy - proactive steps. Russian missiles must be destroyed before launch in the air, on land and at sea."

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he was open to talks with Russia, but only "genuine" negotiations that would restore Ukraine's borders, grant it compensation for Russian attacks and punish those responsible for war crimes.

Zelenskiy made his remarks days after a Washington Post report that Washington wanted Kyiv to signal its willingness for talks, concerned that by appearing too intransigent Kyiv might harm its case for international support.

(Reporting by Max Hunder; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Timothy Heritage)


© Reuters 2022
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish