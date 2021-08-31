Ukraine to U.S.: Not too late to stop Russian pipeline

KYIV, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The head of Ukraine's state energy
firm Naftogaz said on Tuesday it was not too late for the United
States and Germany to block Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline,
calling on President Joe Biden to scrap a sanctions waiver for
the project.
Yuriy Vitrenko was speaking to Reuters as he accompanied
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to Washington ahead of Zelenskiy's
first White House visit this week.
The United States has been Kyiv's most powerful ally since
Russia's annexation of Crimea and the outbreak of war with
Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine in 2014. But
Ukraine bitterly opposed a deal between Germany and the Biden
administration in July allowing Russia to proceed with Nord
Stream 2.
Russia says the $11 billion project, which bypasses
Ukraine, is commercial. But Kyiv fears it could lose billions in
fees if Russia cuts out Ukraine as a transit route, and calls
the pipeline a threat to Europe's security.
"Even though it may be, I don't know, 99% complete, we still
believe it can and should be stopped," Vitrenko said by video
call. "And from our side we will be discussing what the U.S. can
do in this respect, like for example U.S. sanctions against Nord
Stream AG."
Biden will host Zelenskiy at the White House on Wednesday.
Vitrenko said "concrete discussions between the leaders are very
important to establish this trust between the two presidents".
Ukraine has pressed the United States and Germany for
guarantees to ensure that, if Nord Stream 2 goes ahead, Ukraine
retains its gas transit status beyond 2024 when Kyiv's existing
transit agreement with Russia expires.
"We continue underlining that it's not about money for us,
first and foremost, it's about the national security of
Ukraine," Vitrenko said.
Ukraine wants guarantees to ensure that there are still
physical flows of gas through Ukraine, because "they decrease
the risk of full-scale war (and) they put the European countries
into the same boat with Ukraine, because if there are
interruptions of gas transit through Ukraine then Europeans will
have some shortage of gas".
German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited Kyiv in August,
offering reassurances Russia would not be allowed to use Nord
Stream 2 as a geopolitical weapon. Asked whether
Germany was prepared to use its leverage over Moscow, Vitrenko
said: "Let us see. We heard 'yes'."
(Reporting by Matthias Williams
Editing by Mark Heinrich)