Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  11:13 2022-08-26 am EDT
60.3330 RUB   +0.30%
11:30aMoscow Exchange plans to restart early morning FX trading in September
RE
11:13aBomb kills traffic cop in occupied Ukrainian city - Russian-installed officials
RE
11:02aUkraine to expand mandatory evacuations on front lines
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Ukraine to expand mandatory evacuations on front lines

08/26/2022 | 11:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO - Aftermath of shelling in Donetsk

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine plans to expand the number of districts on the war's front lines where civilian evacuations will be mandatory, as those areas could be occupied and face central heating problems this winter, a deputy prime minister said on Friday.

The Ukrainian government launched a campaign of mandatory evacuations in July for people in the eastern Donetsk region that it began implementing this month.

Ukrainian-controlled districts and towns in the industrial east are under constant shelling from Russia and its proxies.

"If they stay there, people will suffer, especially children," Iryna Vereshchuk said on national television, announcing the campaign's expansion.

She said evacuating women with children and elderly people would be a priority from some districts of the eastern Kharkiv region and the southern Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv regions.

"I'm not talking about the entire regions, but some parts will require mandatory evacuation and we are preparing for it," said Vereshchuk.

She urged residents not to resist, adding they also faced the threat of Russian occupation.

"I know very well what the enemy can do to force people to collaborate. That's why I call on people to evacuate so often and not to hope for the enemy to show mercy and... to follow international humanitarian law. This will not happen," she said.

Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians in an invasion that it refers to as a "special military operation" and that Ukraine and its Western allies consider a colonial-style power-grab.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; editing by Tom Balmforth and John Stonestreet)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
11:30aMoscow Exchange plans to restart early morning FX trading in September
RE
11:13aBomb kills traffic cop in occupied Ukrainian city - Russian-installed officials
RE
11:02aUkraine to expand mandatory evacuations on front lines
RE
10:32aTotalEnergies Finalizes Novatek Deal to Exit Gas Field in Russia
MT
10:29aRussian central bank says finance ministry's oil assumptions too optimistic
RE
10:11aTotalEnergies Denies It Produces Kerosene for Russian Army; Sells Terneftegaz Stake to ..
MT
10:02aExplainer-How Russia is applying new laws to stifle dissent on Ukraine
RE
09:54aTotalEnergies to Sell 49% Interest in Russian Gas Field to Novatek
DJ
09:49aUNDERGROUND THEATRE : Ukraine actors return to stage in bomb shelter
RE
09:39aNatural Gas Prices Rise Even as Long-Term Forecast Cool
MT
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish