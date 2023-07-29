STORY: A Saturday report by the Financial Times newspaper says somewhere near the destroyed eastern city of Bakhmut...

Ukrainian troops operating Soviet-era launch systems were seen using rockets from North Korea.

It adds... troops said the weapons had been seized by a "friendly" country and then delivered to Ukraine.

Ukraine's defense ministry suggested the arms were captured from the Russians, according to the report.

The U.S. has accused North Korea of providing arms to Russia.

But it hasn't offered proof.

And North Korean weapons have not been widely observed on Ukraine's battlefields.

North Korea and Russia deny conducting arms transactions.

The newspaper report comes just days after Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu paid a rare visit to Pyongyang to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War.

It was the first visit of its kind since the 1991 break-up of the Soviet Union.