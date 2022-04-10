Log in
  Homepage
  Currencies
  US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  04/10 01:59:03 pm EDT
78.3500 RUB   -1.45%
04/08Indexes of Business Conditions in Japan Decline in February
MT
04/08Indexes of Business Conditions in Japan Slump in February amid Renewed COVID-19 Impact
MT
04/08Russian gas flows to Europe through Ukraine dip
RE
Ukraine villager recalls horror of Russian shelling

04/10/2022 | 11:33am EDT
STORY: "This is how we survived the war," said 62-year-old retiree Natalia Titova, on Saturday (April 9) as she showed Reuters the entrance to her basement, where she had hidden with her family.

"The shelling went through our house. My husband, children, and my daughter-in-law were all in the basement. We all ran out out of the basement and started running in different directions, to the road. All the while they were shooting at the neighbors' houses," she said.

Ukraine said last week its forces had seized back all areas around Kyiv, claiming complete control of the capital region for the first time since Russia launched the invasion.

The withdrawal included Russian troops leaving the city of Chernihiv as well.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation".


All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
04/08Italy's Intesa heightens checks on Russia activities
RE
04/08Polymetal Falls 7% as Auditor Deloitte Resigns Citing Russian Operations
MT
04/08Shanghai aluminium slips to over 3-week low as demand concerns weigh
RE
04/08Chinese Shares End Mixed; Property Stocks Rise on Housing Market Recovery
MT
04/08Late U.S. Rebound to Lift London Stocks
DJ
04/08Deloitte Resigns From Polymetal International Under New Policy For Russian Firms
MT
04/08OMV takes Q1 hit of 2 bln euros from Russia business
RE
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral