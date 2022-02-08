Log in
Ukraine welcomes Macron but says: we won't cross our red lines on Russia

02/08/2022 | 05:15am EST
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visits Ukraine

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine is looking forward to discussions with visiting French President Emmanuel Macron on Russia but will not be forced to cross its own red lines, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told a briefing on Tuesday.

Macron is visiting Ukraine after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. A French official said Putin promised not to carry out new military initiatives near Ukraine. But it was not immediately clear what Russia might expect in return.

"We are all waiting with interest for the signals that Mr. Macron brought from Moscow," Kuleba said, speaking alongside visiting counterparts from Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia. "But I have repeatedly said that we are open to dialogue, we are constructive, we are looking for a diplomatic solution, but we will not cross our red lines and no one will be able to force us cross them."

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Matthias Williams; Editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2022
05:07aEuropean Natural Gas Prices Down on Increased Gas Shipments from Russia via Ukraine, AN..
MT
04:54aRussian forces begin three-week nighttime tactical drills in southern Russia
RE
04:30aOil slips from 7-year high ahead of more U.S.-Iran talks
RE
04:07aParis says Putin agreed to start no new manoeuvres near Ukraine for now
RE
02:52aNord Stream 2 "key issue" in talks Ukraine crisis - France's Le Maire
RE
02:24aEast-bound gas flows via Russian Yamal-Europe pipeline remain low
RE
01:22aAluminium touches near 4-month peak on supply woes
RE
12:58aLNG MARKET DYNAMICS MAY BE SHIFTING : Russell
RE
12:36aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Struggle for -2-
DJ
12:13aIf Russia invades Ukraine, there will be no Nord Stream 2, Biden says
RE
