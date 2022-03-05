Log in
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Ukraine will import gas from Poland from March 6

03/05/2022 | 04:42am EST
LVIV, Ukraine, March 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine from March 6 will be able to import gas from Poland, including gas from Polish LNG terminals, Ukrainian state-run gas transit system operator said on Saturday.

The two transit operators agreed on the introduction of guaranteed capacity for gas imports and "this allows the physical import of gas from Poland, including from the LNG terminal, on a guaranteed basis", Ukrainian company said on social media.

It gave no additional details.

Ukraine, one of Europe's biggest gas consumers, has not imported gas from Russia since 2015 and buys it in Europe. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
