Ukraine will import gas from Poland from March 6

LVIV, Ukraine, March 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine from March 6 will
be able to import gas from Poland, including gas from Polish LNG
terminals, Ukrainian state-run gas transit system operator said
on Saturday.
The two transit operators agreed on the introduction of
guaranteed capacity for gas imports and "this allows the
physical import of gas from Poland, including from the LNG
terminal, on a guaranteed basis", Ukrainian company said on
social media.
It gave no additional details.
Ukraine, one of Europe's biggest gas consumers, has not
imported gas from Russia since 2015 and buys it in Europe.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Louise Heavens)