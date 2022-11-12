Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  09:05 2022-11-11 pm EST
60.0250 RUB   +0.80%
10:24aBanksy showcases new mural in war-scarred Ukrainian town
RE
09:11aRussia says no agreement yet to extend Black Sea grain deal
RE
07:56aUK says Kherson retreat is another humiliation for Russia
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Ukraine will make decision on any negotiations with Russia - Blinken

11/12/2022 | 11:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ukraine would decide on the timing and contents of any negotiation framework with Russia, according to a readout of Secretary of State Antony Blinken's meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Phnom Penh on Saturday.

Blinken also discussed the United States' unwavering commitment to assist Ukraine in mitigating the effects of Russia's attacks on critical infrastructure as winter approaches, including accelerated humanitarian aid.

"Secretary (Blinken) reiterated that the timing and contents of any negotiation framework remains Ukraine's decision," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

The Washington Post reported last week that the Biden administration was privately encouraging Ukraine's leaders to signal an openness to negotiate with Russia and drop their public refusal to engage in peace talks unless President Vladimir Putin is removed from power.

The paper quoted unnamed people familiar with the discussions as saying that the request by American officials was not aimed at pushing Ukraine to the negotiating table, but a calculated attempt to ensure Kyiv maintains the support of other nations facing constituencies wary of fueling a war for many years to come.

During Saturday's meeting, Blinken and Kuleba reaffirmed the importance of renewing an agreement allowing Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea, before it expires next Saturday.

According to the United Nations, 10 million tonnes of grain and other foods have been exported from Ukraine under the Black Sea initiative agreed in July, helping to stave off a global food crisis. Russia said on Saturday there was no agreement yet to extend the deal, repeating its insistence on unhindered access to world markets for its own food and fertilizer exports.

(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani, Editing by Franklin Paul)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
10:24aBanksy showcases new mural in war-scarred Ukrainian town
RE
09:11aRussia says no agreement yet to extend Black Sea grain deal
RE
07:56aUK says Kherson retreat is another humiliation for Russia
RE
05:50aFactbox - G20 summit: Which leaders will attend Bali summit?
RE
05:38aTurkey seeks Ukraine peace talks despite Western actions, Erdogan says
RE
05:04aBiden thanks Cambodia PM for stance on Russia war
RE
12:50aUkraine: ASEAN should stop Russia's 'hunger games'
RE
12:18aUkraine minister urges ASEAN to stop Russian 'hunger games'
RE
11/11Ukraine foreign minister urges ASEAN to stop Russia playing 'hunger games'
RE
11/11Ballet dancers who fled Russia reunite on California stage
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish