Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  02:25:10 2023-01-15 pm EST
68.9760 RUB   +0.11%
12:57pUkraine will now get Western tanks. Why it matters
RE
10:09a'Dress like a cabbage': surviving the world's coldest city
RE
09:35aBritish pledge battle tanks to Ukraine - Will Germany now follow suit?
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Ukraine will now get Western tanks. Why it matters

01/15/2023 | 12:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: As fighting continues in eastern Ukraine, the United Kingdom's government has confirmed that it will be the first NATO country to supply its ally with Western tanks.

A squadron of 14 tanks called the "Challenger 2" will deploy to the conflict in the coming weeks.

But what is the Challenger 2 and what kind impact can it have on the war?

The Challenger 2 is what's called a main battle tank, or MBT, and it's specifically designed to attack other tanks and armored vehicles, seen here during NATO exercises two years ago.

Until now Ukraine's military has primarily relied on its older, Soviet-era tanks. It's also captured and re-purposed some of Russia's during the invasion.

President Zelenskiy has long pleaded with allied countries to include their tanks in aid packages, but some Western officials have been cautious over the concern that Russia or even China could get their hands on advanced Western military technology.

Moscow is also likely to see the introduction of Western tanks onto the battlefield as an escalation of the war and NATO is desperate not to be drawn more directly into it.

The Challenger 2 has been in service with the British army since 1994 and has been deployed to Bosnia, Iraq, and other crises.

The UK's gift could put added pressure on other NATO countries, particularly the U.S. and Germany, to give their own tanks, which have so far resisted.

Along with the Challenger 2, Britain is also giving Ukraine about 30 artillery vehicles called the "AS-90."

It will take time to train Ukrainian forces on how to use the British tanks and artillery, and Russia's London embassy is dismissing the development.

The embassy says the Challengers are unlikely to turn the tide of the war, will drag it out, and will be targeted by Russia's own forces.


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
12:57pUkraine will now get Western tanks. Why it matters
RE
10:09a'Dress like a cabbage': surviving the world's coldest city
RE
09:35aBritish pledge battle tanks to Ukraine - Will Germany now follow suit?
DP
08:51aUkrainian Ambassador: 'German Tanks are Vital for Survival'
DP
08:50aRheinmetall boss: repair of Leopard tanks takes a year
DP
06:56aStrikes in Britain set to intensify as teacher ballot results due
RE
06:43aEni announces new gas discovery offshore Egypt
RE
04:17aNewMed pushing forward with Capricorn merger ahead of Feb. 1 vote
RE
03:15aIranian oil exports end 2022 at a high, despite no nuclear deal
RE
02:48aRepaired German Leopard tanks for Ukraine ready in 2024 at earliest, armsmaker says
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish