Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Ukraine will service debt on time and in full despite Russian invasion -government

03/08/2022 | 12:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LVIV, March 8 (Reuters) - Ukraine will service its debt on time and in full, bolstered by financing from allies and international institutions who have rushed to Kyiv's aid since the Russian invasion, the finance ministry told Reuters on Tuesday.

"We continue honouring our debt even in these extraordinary conditions," the ministry said in a written comment.

Ukraine paid almost $698 million of its external obligations in the first two months of the year and faces a further $3.7 billion in March-December, including peaks of $499 million in May and $1.73 billion in September.

The ministry said Ukraine has access both to concessional and commercial financing. It has issued so-called "war bonds" on the domestic market after borrowing on the overseas market became expensive.

"We are working to maximize the funding from both sources to meet all the budget needs including debt repayments," it said.

Kyiv expects to receive 300 million euros from the European Union and $350 million from the World Bank this week. The U.S. government offered $1 billion of loan guarantees last month.

The International Monetary Fund said its board was expected to consider Ukraine's request for $1.4 billion in emergency financing in the coming days. Ukraine also has $2.2 billion available through June under an existing stand-by arrangement.

"The IMF, the World bank, the G7 countries and other partner countries announced their financial support to Ukraine and some of it has already been disbursed," the ministry said.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, shelling cities and hitting Ukrainian military installations and causing more than 2 million people to flee. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; editing by Matthias Williams and Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
12:54pShell stops buying Russian crude as Moscow's isolation deepens
RE
12:53pMcDonald's to close restaurants in Russia
RE
12:50pTrafigura sees higher thermal coal prices, 3-5% supply shortage in 2022
RE
12:50pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Higher; US Equity Indices Turn Higher as Gold Surges..
MT
12:46pMcdonald's says it is temporarily closing 850 restaurants in rus…
RE
12:44pCommodities hit multi-year highs on disrupted Russian exports
RE
12:44pBiden bans Russia oil imports to U.S., warns gasoline prices will rise further
RE
12:37pUkraine will service debt on time and in full despite Russian invasion -government
RE
12:36pEUROPE : U.S. ban on Russian oil spooks jumpy European stocks
RE
12:36pCan Germany keep warm without Russian gas?
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish