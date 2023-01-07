Advanced search
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
06:25 2023-01-07 am EST
72.4000 RUB   +1.29%
Ukrainian Patriarch heads Christmas service in Kyiv

01/07/2023 | 11:28am EST
STORY: Believers gathered in the crowded Uspenskiy Cathedral which until the end of 2022 was leased by an Orthodox branch with ties to Moscow.

Epifaniy I. called upon the believers to condemn war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine and asked God to help Ukraine win the war.

"Help us to defeat the enemy, who brought grief into our home. Help us to finally drive out the foreign invasion from the Ukrainian land. Thanks to the victory of truth, (God) may establish a just and continued peace."

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), formerly known as the Moscow Patriarchate, were evicted by the government from the Uspenskiy cathedral as their lease of the shrine ended on December 31.

Ukrainian's Culture minister Oleksandr Tkachenko announced the handover of the cathedral to the Kyiv-backed Orthodox Church of Ukraine on Thursday (January 5).


All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
01:48pShelling booms around Bakhmut's streets in 'Christmas ceasefire'
RE
01:44pUkrainians mark Orthodox Christmas in Europe with a prayer to return home
RE
01:13pRussian mercenary boss says wants Ukraine's Bakhmut for its 'underground cities'
RE
11:28aUkrainian Patriarch heads Christmas service in Kyiv
RE
10:32aShelling heard in Bakhmut despite Putin's truce
RE
10:30aPutin attends Orthodox Christmas service alone
RE
06:33aLondon to host international meeting on alleged war crimes in Ukraine
RE
03:26aRussia-installed official says drone shot down over Crimea's Sevastopol
RE
01:16aPatriarch Kirill leads Christmas liturgy in Moscow
RE
01/06Putin attends Orthodox Christmas service by himself in Kremlin
RE
