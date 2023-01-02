Advanced search
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  09:33 2023-01-02 am EST
72.9950 RUB   -0.89%
Ukrainian attack cut power in Russian region for a time - governor

01/02/2023 | 09:31am EST
Jan 2 (Reuters) - A Ukrainian drone attack damaged an electricity facility in the southwest of Russia's Bryansk region, bordering Ukraine, cutting power for several hours, the regional governor said on Monday.

"A Ukrainian drone attack was carried out this morning on the Klimovsky district," Alexander Bogomaz said on Telegram. "As a result of the strike, a power supply facility was damaged."

Around 12 hours later, Bogomaz said the power supply in the district had been fully restored.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the report. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)


© Reuters 2023
