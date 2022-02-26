Ukrainian city of Melitopol not in Russian hands, British minister says

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Russian forces have not captured
the southeastern Ukrainian city of Melitopol and armored
columns advancing on the capital Kyiv have been held up by
Ukrainian resistance, British armed forces minister James
Heappey said on Saturday.
Heappey said it was the British assessment that Russia had
so far failed to capture any of its day one targets for its
invasion of Ukraine, which began on Thursday.
"Even Melitopol, which the Russians are claiming to have
taken but we can't see anything to substantiate that, are all
still in Ukrainian hands," Heappey told BBC radio.
"The fighting ... reported on the outskirts of Kyiv
overnight, we understand to just be Russian special forces and
pockets of paratroopers," he said.
"The reality is that the armored columns that were coming
down from Belarus and the north that were going to encircle Kyiv
are still some way north because they've been held up by this
incredible Ukrainian resistance," the minister said.
Heappey said British defense minister Ben Wallace had
chaired a meeting with 25 other countries on Friday which all
agreed to provide further military or humanitarian aid to
Ukraine.
He said those nations would work together to see how that
could be delivered, but he was confident that they could get
more weapons and medical supplies to Ukrainian forces.
"We're doing our best to get it to them," he told Sky News.
