    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Ukrainian footage shows firefighters at Lviv fuel blaze

03/27/2022 | 12:52pm BST
STORY: Reuters verified the images, released by the State Emergency Services of Ukraine, by comparing surrounding buildings around the fuel storage compound with file images and satellite imagery.

Russia struck military targets in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv with high-precision cruise missiles, the Russian defence ministry said on Sunday (March 27).

Officials in Lviv, which is just 40 miles from the border with NATO-member Poland, said people had been wounded in the missile attacks.

Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Vadym Denysenko said on Sunday that Russia had started destroying Ukrainian fuel and food storage centres, meaning the government would have to disperse stocks of both in the near future.


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
03:13pUkrainian civilian death toll reaches 1,119 - U.N
RE
02:44pFrench retailer Auchan says it plans to remain in Russia, Ukraine calls for boycott
RE
02:35pFrance's Macron calls for restraint in words and actions regarding Ukraine conflict
RE
12:40pUkraine says Russia wants to split nation, calls for more arms
RE
12:39pPope evokes spectre of Ukraine war sparking global conflict
RE
12:32pUkraine says Russia wants to split nation, calls for more arms
RE
11:23aTurkey says world cannot 'burn bridges' with Moscow
RE
11:01aReuters-schedule/…
RE
10:53aU.S. has no Russia regime change strategy - Blinken
RE
10:34aGerman SPD on track for another win in Saarland vote
RE
More news
