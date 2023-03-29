Ukrainian forces shell Russian-occupied Melitopol - Russian media

March 29 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces have shelled the
Russian-controlled Ukrainian city of Melitopol, south of the
Zaporizhzhia region, and Russian media reported on Wednesday
that as a result, the city's power supply had been cut.
Ivan Fedorov, the exiled mayor of Melitopol, which has been
occupied by Russian forces since March last year, said on the
Telegram messaging app that several explosions had gone off in
the city.
Russia's state TASS news agency, citing Moscow-installed
officials in the area, said Ukrainian shelling had damaged the
city's power supply system and knocked out electricity in the
city and some nearby villages.
TASS also reported that a locomotive depot was destroyed but
according to initial information, there were no casualties.
Melitopol is some 120 km (74 miles) southeast of the
Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. Rafael Grossi, director general of
the International Atomic Energy Agency, is expected to visit the
plant later on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; editing by Robert
Birsel)