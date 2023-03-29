Advanced search
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  12:31:16 2023-03-29 am EDT
76.8800 RUB   +0.40%
Ukrainian forces shell Russian-occupied Melitopol - Russian media

03/29/2023 | 12:47am EDT
March 29 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces have shelled the Russian-controlled Ukrainian city of Melitopol, south of the Zaporizhzhia region, and Russian media reported on Wednesday that as a result, the city's power supply had been cut.

Ivan Fedorov, the exiled mayor of Melitopol, which has been occupied by Russian forces since March last year, said on the Telegram messaging app that several explosions had gone off in the city.

Russia's state TASS news agency, citing Moscow-installed officials in the area, said Ukrainian shelling had damaged the city's power supply system and knocked out electricity in the city and some nearby villages.

TASS also reported that a locomotive depot was destroyed but according to initial information, there were no casualties.

Melitopol is some 120 km (74 miles) southeast of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, is expected to visit the plant later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; editing by Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
12:47aUkrainian forces shell Russian-occupied Melitopol - Russian media
RE
12:37aRussia starts exercises with Yars intercontinental ballistic missiles
RE
12:19aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Tread Water as -2-
DJ
12:19aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Tread Water as Investors Await Fr..
DJ
03/28Soybeans ease from one-week high, Argentine supply woes support
RE
03/28Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Broadly Higher as Bank Wo..
DJ
03/28Russia in talks with India to develop Northern Sea shipping route -Interfax
RE
03/28Kyiv urges Russians not to adopt Ukraine's 'stolen' children
RE
03/28Argentine crop woes support soybeans, wheat eases after rally
RE
03/28Russian embassy says US wants to play down involvement in Nord Stream blasts
RE
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
