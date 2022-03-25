Log in
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Ukrainian foreign minister says negotiations with Russia are difficult

03/25/2022
FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba attends a news conference in Antalya

LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday peace negotiations with Russia were difficult, and denied reports that progress had been made in resolving four out of six key issues.

"There is no consensus with Russia on the four points," Kuleba said in a post on Facebook.

"The negotiation process is very difficult. The Ukrainian delegation has taken a strong position and does not relinquish its demands. We insist, first of all, on a ceasefire, security guarantees and territorial integrity of Ukraine."

Kuleba later tweeted that there was "no consensus in negotiations yet", complaining "Russia sticks to ultimatums".

He added: "To stimulate a more constructive approach we need two things: more sanctions and more military aid for Ukraine."

Earlier Turkish broadcaster NTV and others cited President Tayyip Erdogan as saying progress had been made in talks.

(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice and David Ljunggren;Editing by Timothy Heritage and Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2022
