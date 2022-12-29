Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  05:00 2022-12-29 pm EST
73.0000 RUB   +1.74%
05:39pUkrainian hospital rattled by Russian rocket strikes
RE
03:39pWheat Drops on Higher Russian Output Predictions -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
03:05pWall Street jumps in dip-buying rally, oil slides
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Ukrainian hospital rattled by Russian rocket strikes

12/29/2022 | 05:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Russian rockets rained down on Kyiv on Thursday, the blasts shattering windows at this psychiatric hospital. No patients or staff were harmed, but for Dr. Nelia Kyrnes the attack was traumatic.

She lost her home to an airstrike last February.

"Time does not heal. All this flashed in my soul, in my thoughts, all this was recalled. I would not wish this to anyone, it is very hard to experience, to endure."

She carries mental and physical scars from the attack in the early days of the war.

"And the house was damaged. And I was wounded by shards. Unfortunately, the flat burned down, the house burned down, everything in the flat. I miraculously, thank God, survived."

Thursday's bombardment was fierce even by the standards of this conflict, that has seen Russian forces pummel Ukrainian cities.

Henadii Zilberblad is head of Kyiv Region's Psycho-Narcological Medical Association:

"And I saw two smoke trails over there, first one trail and then the other. I'm assuming one missile flew, and then the second... or two missiles, or two anti-missiles. You see the shrapnel cut the branch."

Around 150 personnel and 468 patients were there at the time and remained indoors.

Zilberblad said thankfully the psychiatric patients didn't panic.

But for Kyrnes, the attack was almost too much to bare:

"It is very hard to cope hearing that kind of noise, of shattering glass."

Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians.

Ukraine's military said it had shot down 54 missiles out of 69 launched by Russia in the latest volley.

Air raid sirens rang out across Ukraine - for five hours in Kyiv.


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
05:39pUkrainian hospital rattled by Russian rocket strikes
RE
03:39pWheat Drops on Higher Russian Output Predictions -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
03:05pWall Street jumps in dip-buying rally, oil slides
RE
01:17pKazakhstan to deport Russian major who fled his country over war
RE
12:57pItaly regulated household electricity prices to fall 19.5% in Q1
RE
12:45pSerbs dismantle barricades as Kosovo standoff eases
RE
12:00pSquares in green; Mib above 24,000 points
AN
11:56aABN Amro on How The 2023 Global Recession Will Differ From Previous Ones
MT
11:41aRussia eases some restrictions on rouble transfers for "unfriendly" banks
RE
10:58aWall Street surges in bargain-hunting rally, oil slides
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish